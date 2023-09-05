The Taraba State Government on Monday denied the outbreak of anthrax, in the state.

The government was reacting to reports by some national broadcasting stations of the outbreak of the disease in the state.

Shehu Abdullahi, the state’s Director, Veterinary Services, at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said the report was an unfounded rumour as the ministry has no confirmed outbreak of the disease or fatalities in any part of the state.

Anthrax is an infectious bacterial disease of animals, caused by the spore-forming bacteria Bacillus anthracis. It can affect humans and a wide range of animals, particularly cattle and sheep.

The first reported outbreak of anthrax was confirmed on 14 July 2023, in a livestock farm in Niger State and subsequently, another outbreak was detected in Lagos State.

Mr Abdullahi said there are channels for reporting suspected disease outbreaks in the Ministry and that if any occurs, the state response team would be the first to know and would have swung into action immediately.

He said this at the flagging-off of free vaccination of livestock against anthrax at Kpanti Napu, in Yorro Local Government.

“As of today, no suspicion or outbreak of anthrax has been reported in the state.”

This, according to him, underscores the value of this vaccination exercise that the state government has graciously invested in.

Mr Abdullahi claimed inadequate investment in animal vaccination by successive administrations in the state forced livestock keepers to seek self-help elsewhere.

He said this has also led to extensive drug misuse and the emergence of resistant disease-causing agents with its attendant complications of widespread drug resistance.

The state governor, Agbu Kefas, who was represented by the Commissioner of Agriculture and Food Security, Nicholas Oliver, said the state had considered it important to be proactive in halting the disease from entering the state, considering the confirmation of the outbreak in some parts of the country.

He called on the Director, of Veterinary Services (DVS), of the Ministry and his Divisional Veterinary Officers spread across the sixteen local government councils to ensure immediate commencement of the anthrax vaccination of susceptible animal species across their councils.

Mr Kefas also solicited the support of security operatives in the state to enable the ministry to succeed in carrying out the vaccination exercise.

Mr Kefas then called on those keeping livestock or carrying out businesses that are livestock-related to remain vigilant and report any suspicious illnesses or deaths in animals to the veterinary authorities.

