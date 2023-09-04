A combined team of security operatives have rescued 16 people kidnapped by gunmen in Bura and surrounding forests between Ningi and Toro Local Governments of Bauchi State.

The operation was carried out by a team of security agents comprising personnel from the police, the army and other quasi-security outfits.

This was contained in a press statement on Monday by the spokesperson of the Bauchi State police command, Ahmed Wakili.

Mr Wakili said the operatives of the Operation Restore Peace unit also killed scores of the suspected kidnappers during an exchange of fire that lasted for over two hours.

“The incident happened on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023; five of the victims sustained various degrees of injuries while the remaining 11 were rescued unhurt.

“On September 2nd, 2023, at about 33.00 pm, Operation Restore Peace, on a routine patrol, stormed the kidnappers’ den located on top of the mountain situated at Shande village area of Kurmi, a village at the outskirts of Burra.

“On sighting the team of combined operatives, the kidnappers started firing at the operatives. In response, the operatives repelled the kidnappers with superior firepower, which lasted for about 2 hours”, Mr Wakili narrated.

“Efforts are being intensified to arrest and prosecute the fleeing suspects with possible bullet wounds; the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

“Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Auwal Muhammad, has urged members of the public to immediately report suspicious persons with suspected bullet wounds visiting any medical care centres to the nearest police station, or call the police emergency/toll number, 08151849417”, he added.

Mr Wakili explained that the injured victims were evacuated to Burra General Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

He said those injured are Shuaibu Kurmi village Burra, Bammi Kongoro village Burra, Mai Unguwa Shende village Burra, Dantsoho Mai Shayi Kurmi village Burra, and Abubakar Matigwai village from Sumaila LGA Kano State.

Among the 11 victims rescued unhurt include three women, Zahariya Ibrahim17 of Dana Village Burra; Walida Idi, 16, of Sabon Gida Mazai Village Burra; Maryam Shehu, 25, of Sabon Gida Mazai Village Burra,

The men are Abubakar Adamu, 15, of Ruwan Dinya village Burra, Muntari Badamasi, 40, of Shaka Leme village Burra and Ibrahim Abdullahi, 15, of Ruwan Dinya village Burra.

Others are Sani Abdullahi, 10, of Ruwan Dinya Village Burra; Ibrahim Rabi’u, 30, of Shaka Leme Village Burra; Isah Tashi, 20, of Kere Village Burra, Tasi’u Abdullahi, 30, of Shaka Leme Village Burra and Saleh Umaru 35 of Matigwai village from Sumaila LGA Kano State.

Among the rescued 16 victims, 14 are from Ningi and Toro local governments of Bauchi State, while two are from the Sumaila local government area of Kano State.

