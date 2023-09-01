Five gunmen suspected to be kidnappers responsible for some recent attacks in Jama’are Local Government of Bauchi State were shot and killed by security operatives, the Bauchi State Police command claimed in a statement on Friday.

The police also claimed it rescued an individual who was kidnapped and already paid a ransom of N10 million to his abductors.

The police spokesperson, Ahmed Wakili, said the operation was carried out successfully by the combined team of the security operatives on Thursday night.

“The operation was carried out in conjunction with a quasi security operatives in Jama’are, where 3 AK 47 Rifles, One Sub Machine Gun (SMG) Rifle, 3 empty Magazines, 105 rounds of live ammunition and One cutlass were recovered from the gang.

“The police operatives in line with the mandate of Operations Restore Peace (ORP) in collaboration with local hunters, were carrying out routine surveillance and raided the suspects hide outs when suddenly they came under gunfire attacks from a heavily armed criminal gang.

“The Operatives fought back gallantly repelling the attack and subsequently neutralised five of the gang leaders while the remaining gang members fled”, Mr Wakili added.

Rescued abductee

The police also said armed men numbering about 10 on Wednesday kidnapped Emeka Asogwa of Itas Gadau local government from his house.

The police said Mr Asogwa had already paid a ransom of N10 million to his abductors for his freedom.

It, however, claimed, Mr. Asogwa was rescued by detectives in collaboration with local hunters.

“Investigation revealed that a group of suspected bandits are responsible for terrorising Buji, Mashema, Itas-Gadau, Gwaram, Sara, Birnin Kudu, Ningi and Burra areas of Bauchi and Jigawa states.

“Investigations into these cases are ongoing, while efforts aimed at arresting other members of the gang still at large are being intensified. The command is defiantly committed to ensuring that criminals have no hiding place in the state.

“It must be reemphasized here that safety and security is not the sole responsibility of security agencies alone, hence members of the public are encouraged to play a vital role towards ensuring peace by availing the police with useful information at all times”, the police stated.

