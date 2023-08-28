Residents of about ten communities in the Alkaleri and Kirfi Local Governments in Bauchi State have expressed concern over the threat posed by gully erosion caused by torrential rainfall on their communities.

Members of the communities became alarmed after erosion washed away bridges and culverts in the areas.

Residents of Putuk-Kashere, Yalo-Mansur roads and Kurman Layi Street in Alkaleri town said they fear the erosion would wash away some houses in the area.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, a community leader in the Pali district, Mua’zu Pali, said communities affected in the local government are Bulamari, Barambu, Garfatu, Mai’rin Arewa, Katarko and Maciyan Maje.

He said in Kirfi, communities under threat are Badara, Beni, Haka, and Bara.

Mr Pali said torrential rainfall washed away bridges in the area.

“The affected communities were told to relocate to safer areas that are not prone to the dangers of being washed away by flood or landslide caused by soil erosion.

“The affected communities are having a sleepless night. Whenever we saw a sign of rainfall, nobody went to bed to sleep, fearing that our houses would be washed away.

“Many culverts and bridges in the areas were washed away by floodings, and the gully erosions, Mr Pali said.

He explained that while communities in Alkaleri are threatened by gully erosion, those in Kirfi are affected by flooding.

The caretaker chairman of the Alkaleri Local Government, Bala Mahmud, visited the affected communities to assess the level of damage caused by the erosion.

Mr Mahmud called for the state government’s intervention to prevent the affected communities from being cut off from other communities.

The spokesperson of the state’s Ministry of Works and Transport, Muhammed Yunusa, said the state government was already working to mitigate the effect of flooding and erosion in the communities.

The state’s Commissioner for Works and Transports, Ibrahim Galadima, also visited the areas over the weekend.

“In an unscheduled visit to some flood and gully erosion sites in Alkaleri metropolis, Putuk, and Yalo, all in Alkaleri Local Government Area, the commissioner said the state government is determined to ensure the good living standard of the rural communities.

“The arrest of ecological challenges that affect our major roads and surrounding communities is one of the priorities of the state government”, Mr Galadima stated.

He said the government will carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment to save the culverts and bridges in the area from total collapse.

