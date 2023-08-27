A 15-year-old herder, Adamu Ibrahim, allegedly cut off a farmer’s left hand during an altercation between the two on Saturday in Bauchi State

The incident occurred at Jital village along Gombe Road. The herder allegedly directed cattle into the farmer’s rice farm.

According to the police, after the herder trespassed into the farm, a fight ensued, which led to the amputation of the farmer’s hand.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the herder was later arrested by the police.

The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi, where he is currently receiving treatment.

However, the spokesperson of the Bauchi Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, told reporters on Saturday that the police were already investigating the incident.

He also said the name of the victim was withheld for security reasons.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is in the habit of trespassing into the victim’s farmland with his cattle and destroying his crop.

Mr Wakili said the farmer had complained to the suspect’s father on several occasions, but it did not stop him from taking cattle into the farmer’s rice farm and destroying the crop

“The investigation also revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect, who was armed with a stick and machete, mischievously invaded the victim’s farmland and destroyed the yet-to-be-ascertained value of crops.

“Thereby, a disagreement ensued, in the course of which the suspect used his Sharpe machete to cut the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland; as a result, the victim’s left hand was chopped off.

“On receiving this report, the Area Commander, Metropolitan, swung into action and activated more preventive measures to avert circumstances that may result in a herder-farmer clash in the area and equally directed the arrest of the suspect”, Mr Wakili explained.

Similarly, the Commissioner of Police, Auwal Mohammed, on Saturday, warned herders to steer clear from intrusion into farmlands in the state and directed that the suspect be charged in court upon the completion of the investigation.

The CP also warned that residents should not take the law into their own hands; instead, he advised them to report any crime to the nearest Police Station for prompt action.

