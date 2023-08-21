Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked some villages in the Ningi and Toro Local Governments in Bauchi State and kidnapped 12 people, including a nursing mother.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the kidnappers invaded the villages in the two local government areas in separate attacks on Saturday night.

The kidnapped nursing mother, Adama Abdulsalam, is a businessman’s wife in Yadagungume, a town in Ningi.

In Toro Local Government, a resident of Gumau, Musa Adamu, disclosed that the recent activities of bandits in the area are a source of concern to residents.

Mr Adamu said the gunmen attacked their community and kidnapped one Babangida Danrimi and Saleh Jange.

“Business activities in the communities had already been crippled by the fear of bandits,” Mr Illiya said.

In Ningi local government area, residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the residents of the towns and villages around the nearby Bura forest need urgent security intervention to curb the menace of bandits.

“Bandits have returned in different areas of Ningi local Government area and kidnapped six persons including a 20-year-old nursing mother and her baby,” a community leader, Manu Garba, said.

“The bandits have reappeared again and are terrorising residents of Ningi 16 days after the security operatives from the state dealt with some of them.

“This time, they invaded and attacked three communities in the area within three days, abducting four persons in the process”, Mr Garba stated.

Another resident who does not want his name in print told PREMIUM TIMES that on Thursday night, gunmen attacked Sanger, a community in Kwangoro village, abducted one person and later called to ask for ransom.

He said on the same night, gunmen also attacked Billiri Gorore Village in Lumbu and kidnapped two residents, Chibi Lumbu and Siba Lumbu.

“In another attack, bandits attacked Yadagungume town on Saturday night and abducted the wife of a businessman based in the town.

When contacted, the Caretaker Chairman of Ningi local government area, Ibrahim Zubairu, confirmed the incidents and described them as terrible.

Mr Zubairu said on receiving the report; he immediately mobilised the security personnel to the affected communities for rescue.

“We are putting efforts towards arresting the insecurity issues bedevilling the peace and tranquillity of the area.

“We have recorded great success in the fight against insecurity; before the recent attacks, communities within the local government lived in harmony for 16 days without any report of kidnapping activities”, the chairman said.

However, the spokesperson of the Bauchi state police command, Ahmed Wakili, could not be reached for comment.

