Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has appealed to Taraba indigenes living outside the state to support their homeland through economic hardship and security challenges.

“Don’t allow our state to sink,” Mr Kefas told his audience.

Mr Kefas, who made the appeal at the weekend during an engagement with indigenes living outside the state in Abuja, said he needs their collaboration for the state to move forward.

The governor said Taraba would grow from strength to strength if its citizens, at home and those residing outside the state, would do their part by contributing to its development.

He noted that the support his administration wants from them is through initiatives that would encourage productivity, peaceful coexistence and also guarantee economic prosperity.

Mr Kefas noted that Taraba is blessed with abundant human, solid mineral and natural resources, adding that their input as major stakeholders is crucial to fast-track development of the state.

“The economic development of Taraba state is a crucial aspect that demands our attention. Taraba holds immense potential, from its fertile land to its rich cultural potential.

“So let us come together and invest in our economic growth through entrepreneurship, investment in key sectors and providing mentorship to the youth.

“By doing this, we would not only create opportunities for Tarabians but also contribute to the prosperity of our dear state,” Mr Kefas said.

Mr Kefas then charged them to take action by channelling their resources, knowledge and influence to this course.

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the State, Gebon Kataps, harped on the importance of the diaspora community and informed the forum about the state government’s adoption of a participatory approach that encourages dialogue, feedback, and ideas from all stakeholders.

“It is in this regard that Agbu Kefas, request the collective efforts of all well-placed Tarabians to propel our state to unimaginable heights, especially in the thematic area of peace and security, education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and tourism in Taraba State.

“The Taraba State Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for investments, fostering transparency, and ensuring accountability in all sectors,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

