An 18-year-old girl, Wassa Joel, was allegedly gang-raped to death on Saturday in Yorro Local government of Taraba State, a family source revealed.

The incident happened when the victim left her family house in the evening to visit her aunt in Lakanviri, about 10 Km away from Jalingo, the state capital.

Her body was found behind a mountain around Jalingo.

Ayuba Solomon, the elder brother of the victim, told PREMIUM TIMES over the phone on Tuesday that the family is greatly saddened by the incident.

“She left our family house around Bishop’s Court in Jalingo, to Lankaviri on Saturday evening and decided to follow through a small market road to make her journey shorter when the criminals raped her to death.

“On Sunday morning when a little boy who was hawking firewood discovered her dead body by the roadside, ran back to inform his parents of what he saw.

“When the boy’s parents and other residents moved to the scene they discovered it was the lifeless body of my younger sister Wassa,” he said.

“We did not touch her, we invited the security personnel operating in the area to see and advise us on what to do.

“The security men, consisting of the military and the police, came and advised us to convey the corpse to the mortuary and allow for a security investigation.

Mr Solomon said medical autopsy revealed that the victim was gang-raped before she was eventually killed.

“We took the corpse to Federal medical centre Jalingo and the doctor after conducting the needed test, he confirmed to us that the victim was gang-raped before she was eventually killed.

“I wish to appeal to the security operatives to deepen their investigation so that the perpetrators would be brought to justice,” he said.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the report to PREMIUM TIMES during a telephone interview.

He said the police have evacuated the corpse of the lady to the hospital where it was confirmed that she was raped, after an autopsy.

Mr Abdullahi said the commissioner of police has directed that the matter is thoroughly investigated and that the criminals are arrested.

“The commissioner has directed men of the CIB to investigate the matter and ensure that the criminals are unveiled,” he said.

