The police command in Adamawa State says it has arrested 44 suspects over Sunday afternoon unrest and widespread looting of food stores and warehouses in the state’s capital, Yola.

The police spokesperson, Suleiman Nguroje, said a combined team of security operatives had controlled the situation.

The police warned that anybody found causing unrest within the state capital and other towns in the state will be dealt with.

“Presently, the joint security operatives had arrested 44 suspects from different locations across the state found demonstrating.

“Already investigation into the matter has commenced, recoveries had been made from the arrested miscreants.

“Items like water pumps and seeds looted from the stores were seized from the suspects. Our security men are doing well; they have cordoned up all the important places in the state capital”, Mr Nguroje explained.

According to the police spokesperson, security agencies have successfully dispersed the looters after the deployment of massive security operatives in good time to nip the situation in the bud.

The police command commended the law-abiding citizens for obeying the 24-hour curfew imposed by the state government

He said those arrested for causing problems and looting will be charged with armed robbery.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the government of Adamawa State declared a 24-hour curfew across the state after some residents broke into government-owned and private food stores.

Witnesses said the looters complained of hardship following the removal of the subsidy on petrol and the high cost of foodstuffs.

Aside from food items, people were also seen with things such as generator sets, mattresses, and other non-food items were said to have been looted from stores owned by private individuals,” a resident, Manu Haruna, earlier said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

