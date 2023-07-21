There is growing concern in Yobe State over the rapidly spreading cases of diphtheria.

Diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that primarily affects the respiratory system, causing a thick, greyish membrane to form in the throat, obstructing airways and leading to potentially fatal complications if left untreated. The disease can also impact other organs, including the heart and nervous system.

Health officials in Yobe State have reported a surge in diphtheria cases over the past few weeks, and they said the situation is becoming increasingly critical.

According to the state government, there are 289 active cases of the disease in the state. A statement by the state’s director of information, Husaini Ibrahim, said health workers are working round the clock to contain the outbreak.

According to the statement, the senior special assistant to the governor on Health, Muhammad Gana said “Diphtheria which is currently ravaging the country is now recorded in the state with the highest case records in Nguru.

“Other LGAS affected affected are Gulani, Bursari,Potiskum, Tarmuwa, Damaturu and Nangere,”

“The active cases are currently in the isolation centres of Specialist Hospitals Potiskum and Damaturu. 289 cases have been treated and discharged. Yobe state government and partners have been making various interventions in fighting the outbreak, while the sector is strategising a more coordinated result-oriented means of preventing, managing, and ending the cases in the state,” the statement added.

The reasons behind the sudden outbreak are still under investigation, but experts believe that factors such as low vaccination rates, limited access to healthcare facilities, and poor sanitation may be contributing to the disease’s rapid spread.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Yobe State government and the Nigerian health authorities have implemented emergency measures to curb the spread of diphtheria. Some of the steps include:

Mass Vaccination Campaigns: Health workers are conducting extensive vaccination drives across the state to immunise as many people as possible. Vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent diphtheria and control its transmission.

Surveillance and Contact Tracing: A robust surveillance system has been put in place to identify and isolate affected individuals promptly. Health teams are also tracing contacts of confirmed cases to detect potential carriers and administer preventive treatment.

Treatment and Isolation Centers: Specialised treatment and isolation centres have been set up to care for infected individuals and prevent further disease transmission.

Public Awareness and Education: Authorities are launching awareness campaigns to educate the public about diphtheria symptoms, prevention methods, and the importance of seeking medical attention immediately if any symptoms arise.

International health organisations, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are collaborating with Nigerian health authorities to provide support, expertise, and medical supplies to combat the outbreak effectively.

As the situation unfolds, health officials and the Yobe State government urge residents to remain vigilant and cooperate fully with the emergency response measures. They also emphasise the significance of vaccination as a preventive measure against diphtheria and other infectious diseases.

Residents and travellers in and around Yobe State are advised to maintain good personal hygiene, avoid close contact with infected individuals, and seek medical attention promptly if they experience any symptoms related to diphtheria, such as sore throat, fever, and difficulty breathing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

