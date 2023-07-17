Makers of a local brew, popularly known as burkutu, in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba State, on Monday began a strike due to the increasing prices of millet and firewood.

Burkutu, a popular brew in the state, is primarily made from millet.

An association of local brew sellers said the cost of millet and firewood used in the brewing business had skyrocketed beyond what their members could afford.

The brew makers are appealing to the government to intervene to reduce the high cost of the basic ingredient needed for the product.

Naomi Bature, a popular brewer in the state, said their members are incurring losses” due to the continuous increase of millet and firewood.

“A bag of millet that used to cost about N20 thousand is over N45 thousand now, apart from the cost of transportation and the price of firewood has also tripled,” she said.

“Since the increase in fuel price everything has gone up; we tried adjusting the price of our drink; our customers are complaining, so doing business in such a condition is not profitable, considering the stress.

“Burkutu is a cultural drink and one of the healthy and cheapest alcoholic drinks that anyone can afford, and many women are feeding and training their families through the business; we appealed to the government to intervene to safe lives,” she said.

Mrs Bature said with the slight increase in the locally brewed drink, many of their customers have resorted to taking cheap illicit gin, which she said is dangerous to their health.

“When we were selling at a normal price, the patronage was very high; even those that don’t want to spend much on beer come here and buy our drink and then mix it with stout to save spending.”

She said they decided to withdraw their services to draw the government’s attention to their plight, saying they are hopeful that the state government will assist them in regulating the activities of marketers that take advantage of government policies to exploit buyers.

“With the subsidy removal and increase in fuel price, we are also appealing to the government to give us a loan to enable us to sustain our business.

“We learnt that government will soon start giving out palliative, and we need this palliative to sustain our business to enable us to train our children.

Mr Bature further appealed to their customers “not to feel bad” over their actions, noting that withdrawing their service is the only way they can draw the government and the public’s attention to their plight.

Customers reactions

When our reporter visited some local liquor joints in Mile 6 at about 7:30 a.m., he met a group of men who arrived very early expecting to buy the drink, saying they thought the strike issue was a “mere joke.”

One of the men, Musa Major, told PREMIUM TIMES that “This is a joke taken too far; how do these sellers expect us to survive as the majority of us labourers depend on the drink for energy before going to work.”

He appealed to the burkutu sellers to reverse their decision, even if it meant reviewing the price.

Baba Mazing, another man at the bar, said that as much as they are not happy over the high cost of grains in the market, they see the strike as “disastrous.”

Burkutu is nutritious and special-consumers.

In Taraba State, burkutu is popular among the residents.

Some brew consumers take it in the morning before eating or embarking on their daily routine.

Before the sharp rise in the cost of millet, a four-litre bucket was N400, but it now goes for between N600 and N700.

An elderly man, Shongba Peter, a drink consumer, told PREMIUM TIMES that the brew is a “special drink.”

“I have been drinking burkutu right from childhood; today, I am almost 80, and you can see I am stronger than those taking beer and goskolo.”

He said apart from selling it publicly; it is being brewed and consumed during special events like, weddings, traditional festivals and other special events.

Mr Peter said, traditionally, it is offensive to drink burkutu alone, that is why you see people sitting down in groups to “share the joy of the drink.”

He said just like beer, burkutu also has different varieties, depending on the cooking and fermentation process.

Another consumer, a federal civil servant, Francis Peter, said before now he was drinking beer, but with the high cost of beer, he resorted to burkutu, and he is enjoying it.

“I am not only enjoying the drink but the fellowship. Whenever I close from work, I branch to Dorowa and relax with friends.”

“Before I started taking burkutu about two months ago, I thought the drink was only meant for the natives and the poor, but I was surprised with the calibre of persons I met enjoying the drink and fellowship.”

