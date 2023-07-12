The Taraba House of Assembly has cleared Governor Agbu Kefas’s 21 commissioner-nominees for appointment as members of the state’s Executive Council.

Nelson Len, the chair of the House Committee on Information, who addressed reporters after the legislature’s plenary on Wednesday, said all the nominees were cleared after being screened by the house.

“The House is impressed with the calibre of nominees who have shown that they are suitable for the various offices they are designated.

“This is the first time nominees are sent to the House with their portfolios attached to direct the screening process.

“Of course, we took our time on each nominee and ended up spending two days on the exercise.

“This is to ensure that we don’t make mistakes. Taraba is at a critical stage where we really need a total rebirth, that is why we have to ensure that the right persons are put in the right places,” he said.

Mr Len said lawmakers would work in harmony with the executive to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

The nominees cleared are Nicholas Oliver, George Peter, Gideon Nonso, Augustina Godwin, Naomi Agbu and Aishat Adul-Azzez.

Others are Sarah Adi, Joseph Nagombe, Bodia Gbansheya, Zainabu Usman-Jalingo, Yakubu Maikasuwa, SAN and Habu James.

The rest are Julius Peter, Saviour Badzoilig, Philister Ibrahim, Mary Sinjen, Daniel Ishaya, Noseh Luka, Joseph Joshua, Usman Abdullahi and Yakubu Yakubu. (NAN)

