Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says he will work to foster collaboration between the Northern Governors’ Forum and the federal government in solving the security challenges in the North-east.

Mr Yahaya spoke with State House correspondents after a private meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said the sustained peace in Gombe was largely because the diverse ethnic and religious groups in the state co-existed cordially.

“There is peace in Gombe for so many reasons; one, the nature of our people; we are sort of a mix of several ethnic groups, and several religions join together and living peacefully.

“So, within a family, you could find people of different faiths but sharing the same parents; so, because of that, the background is so okay that we now build on it and coordinate the relationships.

“Secondly, the government is focused and is working day and night with the security agencies to ensure that there is compliance with law and order and there is compliance to a reasonable extent,” he said.

Mr Yahaya said that in the North-east, there were issues that had to do with resources, especially the land resource as the people were peasant farmers–those involved in crop production and livestock.

He also highlighted issues of cattle rustling and kidnapping in some parts of the north.

“Because of the encroachment of our grassing reserves, forest reserves, and even the cattle routes, issues have started to speak of, and those issues are those that result into cattle rustling, banditry and kidnapping for ransom, which is very prevalent in the North-west and the North-central.

“So, at the moment, we are focusing on maintaining the peace by providing for each and everybody and each and every sector in a way that we understand and cooperate with one another.

“And we give chance so that as you do unto yourself, you do same to the other person for the purpose of obtaining peace and tranquility in the state.

“That is why Gombe has made some difference and that’s where we are; as the chairman of NGF, I will ensure that we get to the root of all those problems through the support of the various state governments and the federal government.

“Flood is another issue; are you taking steps to ensure that states in the north are not ravaged by flood?

“You see, flood is a global or national phenomena that is being felt elsewhere.

“Mind you, if you talk of flood from the north, it is either through the tributaries of the rivers, Niger and Benue, that link up the conference in Lokoja.

“And then run down to the Delta ending in Bayelsa to the Atlantic Ocean and those tributaries as a result of the change in the nature and geography.’’

He said that desiltation, poor farming practices, and deforestation had turned farmlands to desert.

According to the governor, the problem of flooding is virtually a national issue as global warming and climate change is affecting the entire globe.

“We would not like a repeat of what happened last year; but in whatever we do, we have to be both proactive and reactive.

“We have not acted in the way that we solved all the problems of last year, and this year has started.

“So, we will do some little backtracking and move in double loss to catch up with the current trends and do the needful.

“So, all hands must be on deck; Nigerian Meteorological Agency, the states, National Emergency Management Agency and whoever has interest in environment and environmental control have to come together and work with the government in order to solve the problem,” he said.

Mr Yahaya added that in addition to politics, issues confronting the north and Nigeria in general were discussed at the meeting.

Also, Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, has a private meeting with the vice president on Tuesday.

Jigawa gov meets Shettima

Mr Namadi told State House correspondents afterwards that he came to meet the vice president who is the Chairman of National Economic Council (NEC), to discuss issues affecting the state.

“So, we discussed some issues of vital importance that would help to improve the economy of the state and also solicited the support from the vice president being the chairman of NEC.’’

On flooding in Jigawa, the governor said that a technical committee of experts was inaugurated, adding that the committee had submitted a report and part of the report was being implemented.

“We have bought two excavators and also Hadejia bought two excavators; as at today, we have been able to dredge a river about 36 kilometres and we have removed the typha grass.

“Part of the recommendations of the committee is that we should do some embankment in the flood prone areas.

“For now, we have done more than 85 kilometres of embankment with 2.5 metres height and four metres thickness.

“The people are happy because something is being done to salvage the situation,’’ he said.

Mr Namadi added that his administration was synergising with all stakeholders to sustain the peace in the state.

(NAN)

