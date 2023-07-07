An armed gang attacked residents of Kajala, a community in the Ningi Local Government of Bauchi State, on Thursday, injuring several people.

A resident in Kajala, Musa Jiwo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Friday that the gunmen who invaded the village rode in motorcycles.

He said it was not clear why the gang invaded the community. He said before the attack, the village had been peaceful, with no report of violence.

“On arrival, the gunmen started beating up the residents, bringing us out of our houses, women and children everybody was running for his or her dear life.

“Luckily enough, nobody was killed, but several residents sustained serious injuries; some were taken to the hospital in Ningi while those with minor injuries were treated in the village”, Jiwo added.

He said the attack would have been worse but for the prompt arrival of security personnel, which forced the attackers to flee. He said they abandoned two motorcycles.

After the gunmen fled, the security operatives took the motorcycles and assured the villagers they could apprehend the assailants.

The Caretaker Chairman of the Ningi Local Government, Ibrahim Mato, when contacted said he has not returned from Saudi Arabia where he went for the 2023 Hajj, but he has sympathised with the victims of the incidents.

“Government will not just sit down and watch people break the law by constituting themselves into a quasi authority. Anyone found to be involved will be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the country”, Mr Mato said.

He promised to take necessary actions to see that the lives of innocent people are saved.

However, the spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, could not be reached on Friday afternoon. Calls made to his phone did not go through.

