On Thursday in Maiduguri, terrorists suspected to be members of the Islamist group, Boko Haram, decapitated seven farmers in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The farmers were working on a farm in Molai, a village, approximately 5 kilometres from Maiduguri, when the terrorists attacked them.

Sainna Buba, a former commissioner for youths and sports, who now supervises the security and protection of local farmers, confirmed the killings to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Buba said the farmers were buried on Friday morning after an Islamic funeral service.

A member of the vigilante group, Civilian-JTF, Abudulmumeen Bulama, said despite being shot at, one farmer managed to escape and raise an alarm.

“We could only mobilise and reach the scene late on Thursday. Upon arrival, we were met with a horrifying sight: some victims had their throats slit from behind, while others were completely beheaded,” said Mr Bulama, as he struggled to hold back the tears welling in his eyes.

Farmers in the area said the killing has caused renewed concern for their safety.

“Despite our efforts to produce our food, safety in the bush remains a concern. It seems that not a day goes by without an attack on either farmers or lumberjacks,” expressed Bagoyin Adam, a farmer.

To support local farmers, the Borno State government recently launched a large-scale return-to-farm programme, providing around 300 tractor trucks on Tuesday.

The programme aims to improve food security and reduce dependency on food aid in an area heavily impacted by the ongoing insurgency.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent attacks by the terrorist group in the region.

Over the past decade, Boko Haram has caused the deaths of thousands of people and the displacement of millions more.

