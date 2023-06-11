Some Gunmen on Saturday in Ningi Local Government, Bauchi State, kidnapped the traditional rulers of Bakutunbe and Balma villages and shot dead a businessman.

The traditional leaders are Hussain Saleh, the district head of Balma and Idris Unguwa, the district head of Bakutunbe.

The businessman, who was killed, is identified as Haruna Dan-Oc, a popular merchant in the area.

The local government chairperson, Ibrahim Zubairu, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

A resident, who does not want his name mentioned for fear of his safety, told PREMIUM TIMES that the gang of gunmen invaded Balma town around 11:00 p.m. with heavy gunfire before they abducted the district head.

“When they came into the town, they went straight to the palace of the district head and started shooting sporadically, which forced people to scamper for safety,” he this newspaper.

When the bandits left, residents discovered the corpse of Mr Dan-OC on the ground with bullets in his head and rushed him to the General Hospital Ningi, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

This newspaper learnt that on the same night, the same group of gunmen went to Bakutunbe village and kidnapped the village head and a 45-year-old man, Ya’u Gandu.

The kidnappers are demanding N8 million for each of the captives as ransom.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that last week one Malami Ware was kidnapped in Ware Ware village, and another person Buba Kwancikwaniya was also kidnapped in Yelwa village, all in Ningi.

Mr Zubairu also called on the area’s residents to pray and give helpful information to the law enforcement personnel against the increasing crimes in the area.

He said he would make an effort to see that soldiers, who used to be stationed in the area, are returned to the area to restore security and build people’s confidence.

The police in Bauchi could not be reached for comment as efforts to hear from the spokesperson, Muhammed Wakili, were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off Sunday evening.

