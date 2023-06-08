The road was built to unite cultures and guide destinations. Indeed, it became a connector of economies, a facilitator of traveling, and the hurrying feet of farmers.

This is not a tale, but parts of the once promising road, a forerunner of prosperity and development is now shrieking for help. The stones and sand on its pathway can no longer bear traffic burdens as they clamor for asphalt and concrete to stand the test of time.

The deplorable situation of the Damaturu-Biu road from Maza to Biu towns in Borno South was not the expectation of Salisu Ibrahim, who may be used to the bumpy rides and dust for now. Salisu, a commercial driver who plied the Damaturu-Biu road for more than six years bemoans the hardship caused by the bad road as he expresses fear for the future.

“I definitely cannot keep up with working on this kind of road when I clock fifty years. Moreover, there is no place without a hole on this part of the road; we are already in the rainy season, and one could get stuck for hours, sometimes days when it rains,” said 47-year-old Salisu as he threw caution to the wind and bumped into potholes.

To Salisu, it was good news when on 3rd December 2014, the former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememen, briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. One of the outcomes of the meeting was the award of road projects meant to enhance the transformation of the nation’s road sector. The new projects awarded and approved by the council were all provided in the 2014 Appropriation Act of the National Assembly. With this announcement, respite seemed to have come already, as the Damaturu-Biu Road was among the projects listed.

Nine years after the pronouncement, the Damaturu-Biu Road is yet to be fully completed. Salisu remembered 7 years back when trucks and caterpillars descended upon the land and scraped off the old road built in the 1970s. That was the first time he witnessed repairs on the road since it was built almost three decades ago.

The road construction lingered. They should have left the road the way it was, Salisu thinks. Scraping the old tarred road and not fixing it made the situation worse; imagine they’ve gone beyond where the scraping stopped and still could not fix it; it would have been so bad, Salisu queried.

The Damaturu-Biu Road was proposed and would, upon completion bring remarkable benefits such as reduced accidents on the road, operating costs, and travel time, which will, in turn, improve the socio-economic activities of grassroots communities. The development came with a sigh of great relief to the communities within the Damaturu-Biu axis. However, as years went by, their happiness was short-lived.

The Damaturu-Biu road is approximately 125km going through villages and towns in Yobe and Borno states, it is a major road used by farmers, artisans, and traders for their day-to-day activities. It is also an alternative route, for heavy trucks transporting farm produce, including commuters from Adamawa going to Maiduguri, in Borno State.

Bad roads to largest market in Biu

The Miringa market is big; traders troop in from as far as Adamawa, and Yobe. At noon, almost all the available spaces for traders have been occupied. According to Mohammed Gambo a livestock trader, the journey from Buratai to Miringa is the closest, it should be less than 50 minutes but it now takes 1hr 30 minutes. Despite spending so much one gets little or no comfort coming here due to bad roads.

As potholes trouble village commuters amidst fear of traffic chaos caused by big trucks as the rains set in, traders lament the increase in transport fares.

“I once walked more than 3 kilometers after our car got stuck in the mud; my transport fare was not refunded despite paying an outrageous fare,” said Amina Ibrahim, a trader from Yobe. “To travel this road, one has to be careful, I call to ask if rain fell just to make sure I don’t experience the same situation, once it is cloudy I become restless and begin to pack up,” Amina added.

Yakubu Adamu, a commercial driver who also plies the road from Damaturu to Miringa mostly on market days, decried how the bad road damaged his vehicle.

“I have spent a lot of money changing the wheels on my car shock absorber, moving passengers to Biu is tasking, I barely save money, and I rather take passengers from Damaturu to stop in Buratai because that side is good,” said Yakubu Adamu.

Yakubu is not the only driver who has experienced damaged vehicles due to bad roads. For Musa Mari, a fellow commercial transport worker, surviving this road must include ingenuity. “I had to install a spring originally made for a van on my wheels so that I could survive this road,” Musa says.

A community leader, Umaru Mohammed, recalled how the Emir of Biu Emirate, got stuck on the road due to the level of water and mud. “At a time I had to intervene and talk to some angry youths from this town not to take the law into their hands as they made attempts to protest and drive away the construction workers at their site yard,” Umaru told UDEME.

Contractor, Agency react

The Damaturu-Biu road was awarded to Messrs Fik Global Resources Ltd in 2014.

It has project name Lot b1 – Rehabilitation of Damaturu-Biu road with contract number C/No 6256, awarded at the sum of N8.1 billion. The project is supervised by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and the source of funds for the project is to be derived from the 2014 Appropriation Bill and the Subsidy Reimbursement Empowerment Program (SURE-P) to be completed in 18 months.

According to UDEME sources, close to N2 billion including an advance payment of about N800 million was approved for the road construction work. A document dated 15th January, 2018 also showed that the sum of N432.1 million was approved for payment to the contractor.

UDEME wrote MESSR FIK to seek information over the uncompleted part of the road. The contractor replied in a letter, that despite issuing the project in 2014, lack of funding and low-budget implementation, were setbacks encountered as the project was not funded until 2016. Funding came with a yearly budget provision for as low as N100 million, the letter reads.

The letter failed to state exactly how much has been released for the project over the years.

Other issues raised in the letter include insecurity, inflation in the cost of construction materials, and lack of access to raw materials like gravel which make up 79% of the materials needed for the job. It said this posed a challenge, due to the FG’s ban on quarry explosives in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states, even after it wrote to the Office of the National Security Adviser,mONSA without any favorable response, the letter reads.

In an interview with UDEME, the Federal Comptroller of Works, Borno State, Amos A. Tongman, corroborated the contractor’s statement saying that though the contractor complained of insecurity during construction, the major challenge at the beginning was cash constraint, and also that the job was awarded to a local contractor who did not have the financial capacity at the time of awarding the contract.

“There was a lot of reliance on the Ministry to make money available, and funding became a problem, considering that funds from SURE-P which forms part of the funding, had been trashed by the Buhari administration”, Mr Tongman added.

“Sadly, the Damaturu-Biu road still could not find a place or be considered among the projects to be completed in the following years. Today the road construction of an over 50-kilometer road is no longer tenable from the initial contract sum of over N8 billion. Even though the contractor has written for a review of the initial contract sum, the whole contract is being looked at by the Ministry holistically, by identifying issues emanating from the contractor’s inability to meet up…”

Respite on the horizon

When UDEME visited the road in May, it observed that about 10 trips of sand had been offloaded on some critical areas of the road with one construction vehicle parked by the roadside.

Erosion had eaten the side of the road, and some culverts and drainages earlier constructed had been damaged.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the NURTW Miringa branch, Abubakar Ibrahim, when asked by about the contractor’s efforts, said “I have received countless number of visitors who get stuck on the road. The contractor should better use stones to fill up the road instead of laterite sand because the road gets muddy and impassable when it rains. The drainages and culverts are too small to accommodate the volume of water coming from the hill. It took the effort of community members from Buratai, Miringa, and Biu to put stones and make temporary repairs on the road during last year’s rainy season.”

Similarly, the contractor stated that since the security situation on the road has improved significantly, the company is currently making an effort to secure funds for the project through the next SUKUK funding.

“The meager funding and budgetary provision are not peculiar to this project alone, as most projects enjoying speedy and timely progress have special funding that enables contractor performance and timely delivery,” the contractor added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

