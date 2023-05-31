Governor Kefas Agbu of Taraba State on Wednesday morning appointed Timothy Kataps as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mr Agbu also appointed Jeji Williams as his Chief of Staff (CoS).

The appointments were announced in a statement by Jemima Nathans the Head of Service of the state.

Ms Nathans said the appointments take immediate effect.

Mr Kataps was a former attorney general and commissioner of justice in the state. He was the SSG during the administration of the late Danbaba Suntai.

He was also a former Northeast zonal deputy chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While Mr Williams, a retired permanent secretary, had previously held appointments as Chief Press Secretary to former governor Jolly Nyame and permanent secretary of the state’s Abuja liaison office.

After his retirement from the civil service, he contested for the Taraba North senatorial seat but did not win the party’s primary election.

Mr Williams’ appointment came as a big surprise to residents of the state as Josiah Kente, a former speaker of the state’s assembly was being speculated as the Chief of Staff designate.

