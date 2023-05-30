The Governor of Taraba State, Kefas Agbụ, on Tuesday sacked the 16 local government councils caretaker chairmen in the state.
In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, said the dissolution took effect from 29th of May 2023.
The tenure of the chairmen ended in March this year but was extended to three months by the last administration.
The governor directed the local council chairmen, to hand over all government property in their possession to the Head of Local Government Administration, HOLGA of their respective councils with immediate effect.
READ ALSO: PDP’s Kefas Agbu wins Taraba governorship election
Reacting to the news the chairman of ALGON in the state, Bala Bako, thanked the immediate past governor, Darius Ishaku, for the confidence he had in them by extending their tenure.
“We thank God and the the past governor for giving us the grace and opportunity to serve the people of Taraba so if today you are asked to step down there is nothing to be worried about,” he said.
On his part, the immediate past permanent secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, said he was proud of what the council chairmen achieved.
Mr Yero thank them for their cooperation throughout the period of his tenure at the bureau.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999