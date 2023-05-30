The Governor of Taraba State, Kefas Agbụ, on Tuesday sacked the 16 local government councils caretaker chairmen in the state.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Sanda, said the dissolution took effect from 29th of May 2023.

The tenure of the chairmen ended in March this year but was extended to three months by the last administration.

The governor directed the local council chairmen, to hand over all government property in their possession to the Head of Local Government Administration, HOLGA of their respective councils with immediate effect.

Reacting to the news the chairman of ALGON in the state, Bala Bako, thanked the immediate past governor, Darius Ishaku, for the confidence he had in them by extending their tenure.

“We thank God and the the past governor for giving us the grace and opportunity to serve the people of Taraba so if today you are asked to step down there is nothing to be worried about,” he said.

On his part, the immediate past permanent secretary of the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Bello Yero, said he was proud of what the council chairmen achieved.

Mr Yero thank them for their cooperation throughout the period of his tenure at the bureau.

