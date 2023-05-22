The police in Taraba State said six people were killed in a Sunday clash between the Kutebs and the Hausa community in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the Sunday clash in Takum town claimed four lives.

But the state police command on Monday confirmed that six people were killed during the clash.

The exact death toll in the attack seems unclear, with the police and some community leaders giving different figures.

A resident told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that at least 20 people from both sides were killed.

But in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, Usman Abdullahi, said six people were killed during the fight.

Mr Abdullahi, however, said the situation had been brought under control, as security personnel have been drafted to the town.

Residents said there was tension in Takum town, as many had fled the area to seek refuge elsewhere.

The local government caretaker committee chairman, Boyi Manja, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the town.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Manja said he imposed the curfew to stop further killings and destruction of properties.

He also disclosed that in the early hours of today (Monday), some youths went on the rampage with guns to attack a settlement but were repelled by security men.

A resident of Takum, Chinyang Danladi, who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, said: “The situation is under control; people are in their houses because of the curfew.

He, however, said despite the imposition of the curfew, there were still sounds of gunshots from different locations.

“We are hearing exchange of gunshots inside Takum, many of our people have run to take refuge at Ada Barracks while others are hiding in Mammy market,” he said.

Apart from ethnic clashes that have claimed many lives and led to the destruction of properties, Takum in Taraba South has recorded a series of kidnapping activities for a while.

Two weeks ago, Mr Manja was kidnapped, his police guard killed, and a ransom of N10 million was paid to secure his release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

