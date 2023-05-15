At least five people have been injured in an explosion at a local bar in the Dorowa area of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The incident happened on Sunday around 9 p.m. at the bar located in the centre of the city.

Dorowa is a densely populated part of the city with several bars where burkutu, a locally brewed ale, is sold.

The loud sound of the explosion was heard throughout the community, making residents scamper for safety.

An owner of a bar that sells burkutu, Lami Ali, told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday that the explosion occurred at the peak of business with many people around relaxing and enjoying their drinks.

She said no one died but at least four persons sustained minor injuries while a lady was severely injured on her leg and is being treated at the Federal Medical Center, Jalingo.

Spokesperson of the Taraba Police Command, Usman Abdullahi, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that only two people were injured in the explosion. He said one person was treated and discharged immediately while the second person was being treated at a hospital.

Mr Abdullahi said the police have sent experts to the community to determine the cause of the explosion and to arrest those responsible if the investigation reveals it was a criminal act.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the DC operations to quickly commence an investigation into the matter.

“Already our experts have visited the scene to determine what type of explosives were used and to fish out those behind the explosion.

“Two persons were confirmed injured, one was treated and discharged while one was still receiving treatment,” he said.

Taraba State has been witnessing a spate of violent attacks, including bomb explosions, perpetrated by Islamist insurgents.

In April 2022, at least six people were killed and over 16 others injured in an explosion at another drinking joint within the Iware cattle market axis of Taraba State.

Two days later, another explosion in the city centre injured several people. ISWAP, the Islamic State franchise in West Africa has claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.

