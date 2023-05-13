Residents of Jalingo, the Taraba State capital have expressed concerns over the unrestricted trading activities under the newly constructed Jalingo flyover.

They are particularly worried about the growing heaps of refuse around the flyover.

Commuters and motorists complain that the activities of traders around the flyover, which was built to ease traffic, are causing traffic and making it difficult for pedestrians to use the walkway around the flyover.

The deplorable sight around the bridge, they said has defaced the yet-to-be commissioned flyover located along the newly dualised 38km Jalingo highway, as dirt encircles it, giving it an unpleasant look and smell.

Other areas notorious for walkway trading in Jalingo, the state capital, include Jalingo Market road, Mile Six, Road Block, Donga Road and Nukkai.

The traders primarily turn out in large numbers, especially in the evenings, converting the thoroughfare to a large market where all types of goods are sold.

The “market” is frequented by those seeking cheap, fairly used clothes and other used and substandard wares. Some people also sell foodstuffs, drinks, drugs and all manner of goods.

A motorist and a lecturer at the State College of Agriculture Jalingo, Dben Haruna, complained that these traders had overtaken the walkways and part of the road thereby narrowing the lane.

According to him, this is one of the reasons for traffic congestion on Jalingo Market Road, and Nukkai. He asked for urgent government intervention.

“It is unfortunate that walkways which are meant for pedestrians to walk and not for trading activities as been turned into trading routes, the situation cannot be allowed to continue in the interest of the traders and other road users,” he said.

He added that the unfortunate situation makes smooth vehicular movement difficult.

Hassan Kona, a resident of Jalingo, said the display of goods and the authorised commercial motor parks set up around the flyover and its walkways has resulted in trafficgridlock in the nearby market.

“Going to Jalingo Market to buy goods is a big headache, there is no space for one to park his vehicle because petty traders and commercial drivers have taken over the entire area.” He said

“The market has no parking space, and the place that customers are supposed to park has been turned into a market and commercial motor parks.”

“The situation is even worse when big trucks block the entrance of the market while offloading goods, making other road users wait endlessly,” he added.

Similarly, residents said the rowdiness of the areas around the flyover will make the area a potential breeding ground for crime.

Mercy John, a resident of Mayo Dassa, said if the government does not urgently checkmate the trading around the flyover at night, it may lead to an impending doom.

Unauthorised motor parks

This reporter also noticed more than ten unauthorised commercial motor parks operating on the roadside along Jalingo Road Block, near the newly constructed flyover despite more than five approved commercial motor parks in Jalingo Market.

When contacted the state’s Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Hamanadama Tukur, said the association is aware and is concerned at the high number of illegal parks in the state capital.

He said the growing number of authorised parks is caused by greedy commercial motorists.

Mr Tukur said his association plans to dismantle the unauthorised parks as part of its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all road users.

He then advised all those involved in these illegal activities along the roadside and other public places to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

“All our men will be on the field to enforce the law, all those operating illegal parks should move back to the approved motor parks,” he said.

Traders speak

Hanatu Yaro, a yam seller at the walkway of the flyover said she was using the walkway because there was nowhere to display her yams inside the main market, hence she took to the road to display her yams.

According to her, she doesn’t need a shop to sell her yams because she is just a petty seller.

“There is no place in the market for me to display my yams, and as you can see my business is not big enough for me to rent a shop, I am managing life”

She pleaded with the government not to ban roadside trading as many make a living from what they sell beside the road.

“Selling on the street is not a good thing to do, but since we do not have space inside the market, there is nothing we can do. Government should not ban street trading unless they will build enough markets and at cheaper rates for us”.

Also a young second-hand clothes dealer at Mile Six, who simply gave her name as Saratu s,aid she is operating on the roadside because she could not afford the cost of renting a shop.

“I am using this place because I can’t afford to rent a shop, the shops cost between 100 to 150 thousand naira yearly, how much am I making.”

She said she is aware of the risk of doing business on the highway but she has no choice because she needs to take care of her kids.

According to her, she is not doing anything illegal because they pay levies to the government weekly.

“We pay N100 to N500 weekly to local government, depending on what you are selling.”

Another trader, Aminu Abubakar, who sells shoes on wheelbarrow around Road Block said, “I pay N100 weekly to local government officials.”

All efforts to speak with relevant government authorities were futile.

When our reporter visited the Chairman, Jalingo Local Government, Hassan Jauro in his office, he declined to see him after keeping him waiting for over an hour.

Irimiya Hamanjulde, the state’s Commissioner of Works and Saleh Saad, the state’s Commissioner of Environment did not answer calls made to their mobile phones neither did they acknowledge nor reply to text messages sent to them seeking clarifications.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

