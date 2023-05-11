Barely 18 days to the end of his tenure, the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has approved N2 billion for the purchase of luxury vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives.

Asource at the meeting, who asked not to be named for the fear of being victimised, told PREMIUM TIMES that the approval was made during the last State Executive Council (SEC) precided by Mr Ishaku.

“Governor Darius Ishaku in our last SEC meeting asked the council to approve a memo he presented for the purchase of vehicles for himself, his deputy and their wives and it was speedily approved without any argument,” he said.

He said the SEC argued that since Mr Darius and his deputy assumed office in 2019, they have been using old vehicles they inherited from their predecessors,as such, they deserve new vehicles from the state.

Our source explained that from the document presented by the governor, the governor and his wife will get over N1.3 billion while the deputy and his wife were given over N750 million for the same purpose.

Our source further explained that under the deal, the governor will get two Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, two escort Toyota Hilux and a utility vehicle while his wife will get a Land Cruiser SUB and an escort vehicle.

Similarly, the deputy governor, Haruna Manu, will be getting two lower versions of Land Cruiser SUV and one escort vehicle while his wife will getting one SUV and a utility car.

When contacted, the state’s Commissioner for Information, Lois Emmanuel, did not deny or confirm the approval.

She simply said “I am not in the state. I travelled out. I am not aware, I will confirm,” she said, ending the call.

However, she was seen a few hours later at the commissioning of a housing project by the governor in Jalingo, the state capital.

Mr Ishaku contested the last senatorial election to represent Taraba south but was defeated by the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, David Jim-Kuta.

His deputy, on the other hand, contested and won the Taraba Central Senatorial seat.

