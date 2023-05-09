The Taraba State Police Command on Tuesday said it arrested three suspects allegedly terrorising communities around the boundaries between Adamawa and Taraba.

The command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Usman, told reporters at the command headquarters in Jalingo that personnel who arrested the suspects were acting on the instruction by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, tó gó after criminals In the area. He said a AK 47 rifle was recovered from the suspects.

The arrested suspects are Mohammed Umar 20, Suleiman Usman, 21 and Mohammed Juli 22.

He said three other suspects Umar Mohammed, Mohammed Yellow and Ibrahim Garba are still at large.

Reiterating the command’s commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the lives and properties of the “good people of the state” Mr Usman warned that “all criminals and enemies of peace in the state will have no hiding place.”

He said the command has launched a manhunt of criminals operating in some identified hotspots across the state.

He said the police were acting following “public outcry on the nefarious activities of these criminal elements operating within the state, particularly Jalingo metropolis”.

“The command has organised constant raids on the hideout of these hoodlums to have a crime free society where law abiding citizens would be allowed to go about their lawful business without fear of being molested or intimidated from any quarters.”

He appealed to citizens of the state to report all suspected incidents of criminal activities within their community to the nearest police station, without fear.

Speaking about the recent abduction of the Council chairman of Takum local government, Boyi Manja, he said the command, in collaboration with sister security agencies, is working round the clock to rescue him from the abductors.

PREMIUM Times reported that the council chairman was kidnapped by suspected bandits.

The chairman’s security aide was killed. His vehicle, a Toyota Prado SUV, and the AK-47 of the slain police guard were taken away by the kidnappers.

