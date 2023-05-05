President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of 12 nominees as members of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The president’s request is contained in a letter addressed to Senate President Ahmad Lawan dated 3 May 2023.

‘‘In accordance with the provision of Part 1, section 2(5)(b) of the North East Development Commission Establishment Act, 2017, I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of twelve (12) nominees as tabulated below, in the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission.

‘‘The Senate is invited to note that the tenure of the current Governing Board of the North East Development Commission will end on 7th May, 2023.’’

The nominees include: Bashir Baale, Chairman, (North East, Yobe); Suwaiba Baba, Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs, (North East, Taraba); Musa Yashi, Executive Director, Administration and Finance, (North East, Bauchi); Ismaila Maksha, Executive Director, Operations (North East, Adamawa) and Umar Hashidu, MD/CEO, (North East, Gombe).

Others are Grema Ali, member, (North East, Borno); Onyeka Gospel-Tony, member, (South East); Hailmary Aipoh, member, (South-South); Babatunde Akanbi, member, (South West); Mustapha Ibrahim, member, (North West); Hadiza Maina, member, (North Central) and a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

READ ALSO:

The president expressed hope that his request ‘‘will receive the usual expeditious consideration and confirmation of the Senate.’’

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Press Release This author does not have any more posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

