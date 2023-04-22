Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno says the emergence of Kashim Shettima as incoming vice-president would help to reduce his administration’s burden as Borno recovers from the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr Zulum made the declaration in Maiduguri on Friday at a Sallah luncheon for stakeholders graced by the vice-president-elect.

The governor said with the incoming vice-president, the government and people of Borno have a reliable brother and a team player to lean on for support in the recovery process.

“President Buhari has been complaining that I am the only one suffering in Borno with no one supporting me.

“By the grace of God, in the next four years to come, I have with me a brother and indeed my boss that will support me and support the government and people of Borno.

“This will reduce our burden and will ensure our progress and development,’’ Zulum said.

He urged the people of Borno to continue to pray for the vice president-elect to succeed in discharging the responsibility of his office.

Reiterating the commitment of his administration to deliver more people-oriented programmes, Mr Zulum urged for more unity among elected leaders for the betterment of Borno.

He also thanked security agencies in the state for their commitment to the return of total peace and normalcy in the state.

(NAN)

