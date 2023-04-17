Nigeria’s electoral commission, INEC, has asked Habu Ari, its resident electoral commissioner (REC) who illegally announced the wrong governorship election result in Adamawa State on Sunday, to stay away from the commission’s office in the state.

In a letter by its Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the commission also directed the administrative secretary in the state to take charge of its activities with immediate effect.

This comes barely 24 hours after Mr Ari was summoned to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice,” parts of the letter read.

“The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect.”

It is not clear if the REC obeyed the directive that he should report to Abuja.

INEC spokesperson, Festus Okoye, did not respond to calls by PREMIUM TIMES seeking confirmation on Mr Ari’s arrival in the federal capital.

Background

At about 9 a.m. on Sunday when journalists, observers and political party agents awaited the resumption of the collation of results of the supplementary governorship elections held on Saturday, Mr Ari, made an illegal declaration of Aishatu Dahiru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the election.

At the time, the collation of results had yet to be concluded and Mr Ari was not the Returning Officer empowered by law to make a declaration of results.

INEC headquarters in Abuja quickly described the announcement as null, void and of no effect and ordered the suspension of the collation of results.

The commission also summoned both the Returning Officer and the REC.

The development immediately triggered a controversy that led to the harassment of an INEC National commissioner, Abdullahi Zuru, who was in Adamawa for an official assignment.

Mr Zuru, a professor, was mistaken for the REC who made the illegal declaration and was harassed. In a video circulating on social media, Mr Zuru was seen stripped to his shorts with blood in some part of his body.

The state governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the election, Ahmadu Fintiri, has called for calm just as the PDP national headquarters called for the arrest of Mr Ari.

