Five members of Magama Gumau, a community in Toro Local Government Area, Bauchi State who were kidnapped by armed outlaws have been released following the payment of a ransom.

Source told PREMIUM TIMES the five were among 10 members of the community who were abducted some days earlier.

A resident whose relative was among those released but doesn’t want his name mentioned said the captives were released after the payment of N6 million ransom.

He said the released victims were taken to a hospital in Bauchi town for medical examinations to ascertain their physical wellness.

“We contributed and paid N6 million to the kidnappers before they released our brother and his wife and three other people. Initially, they requested 100 million and later they came down to 50 million. So, at last, they agreed on the N6 million which was paid,” the source said.

Meanwhile, residents of Magama Gumau and its environs said they are having sleepless nights due to the fear of the unknown as they are living under the mercy of the gunmen.

The residents of Magama Gumau town which is located near the boundary of Bauchi State with Plateau State said they are under the siege of the outlaws. They said people are routinely kidnapped in the area and thus called on the government to provide security in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that kidnapping in the town started last year, but it has since worsened.

The gunmen are believed to be operating and coordinating the attacks from the nearby rocky areas of Angware and Maigemu hills that stretch between Bauchi and Plateau states.

“They attack Magama Gumau, Toro, Rinji Gani, Tilden Fulani, Magama Gari, and the surrounding villages”, the residents said.

Due to worsening insecurity in the area residents are now relocating to Bauchi town and Jos. Others who cannot secure permanent residence in the two towns stay with friends and relatives at night and return to their homes and farms in the day, some residents said.

The spokesperson of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili, couldn’t be reached for comment. He did not pick up the phone calls neither did he respond to text messages sent to his phone.

Also the Bauchi state Information Commissioner, Yakubu Ningi, could not be reached to comment on measures need to be taken by the state government to end the menace of kidnapping in the area.

