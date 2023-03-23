A former Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Nasiru Nono, died in an auto crash along the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, on Thursday.

Confirming the passing of Mr Nono, a former Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Buba Shanu, said the incident was unfortunate.

Mr Shanu said Mr Nono was travelling alongside a former House of Assembly member, Haruna Fada.

He, however, said Mr Fada survived the crash and is currently receiving medical treatment.

“He (Mr Nono), died in a ghastly motor accident along Abuja Keffi Expressway. He was travelling with Hon. Haruna Usman Fada, a former House of Assembly member who survived and is currently receiving treatment,” Shanu said.

Mr Nono became famous nationally in 2018 when his mace was allegedly stolen by legislators.

The police found the mace behind the National Industrial Court complex in the state, where it was dumped by unknown persons.

He contested for the Gombe Central senatorial district under the PDP in 2019.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Mr Nono.

He described the death of the former lawmaker as a monumental loss, not only to his family but to the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Mr Inuwa said the late former legislator was a humble and down-to-earth politician who was known for his commitment to the well-being of constituents and the people of the state in general.

The governor recalled that as the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Nono exuded tact, dexterity and statesmanship while presiding over the state legislature and earned the respect and loyalty of his colleagues

