The Governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Fintiri, says he is confident of winning the supplementary election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the 18 March election in the state inconclusive after it cancelled the election in 69 polling units in the state following reported incidents of violence and overvoting.

Mr Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party is leading in the number of votes scored with 421,524, while his closest rival Aishatu Binami of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has 390,275 votes.

INEC will fix a new date for the re-run elections in areas where elections were cancelled.

Mr Fintiri on Wednesday told BBC Hausa service that he has the confidence of winning the rescheduled election when the time is fixed.

“I have never lost sleep over the inconclusive election declared by INEC, because I am sure that at the end of it all, I will win. I have that belief, God the Almighty will give me victory”, Mr Fintiri stressed.

“Even in the 2019 election it happened that way, it was the same thing. The election was declared inconclusive by the INEC, and the margin of the vote between me and my challenger was less than the votes cancelled.

“The margin in 2019 was 32,000 votes then and the votes cancelled was over 40,000. When the inconclusive election was held, out of the 40,000 only 10,000 voted and I got almost 10,000 votes”, Mr Fintiri explained.

He further stressed that it was the will of God that he was not going to be announced as the winner, saying that was why the election went inconclusive, otherwise, he would have been declared.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammad Abdullahi, said their party is also ready for the supplementary election.

“We are now waiting for the INEC to tell us when the election will be held. Because we lodged our complaints about the electoral irregularities perpetrated during the last election, so we want them corrected this time”, Mr Abdullahi said.

