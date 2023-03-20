Adamawa State Governor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has won the majority of the votes cast in Saturday’s election.

Although Mr Fintiri has yet to be formally declared the winner of the election, at the time of this report, the results of all the 21 local government areas in the state have been announced at the INEC collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

A PREMIUM TIMES tally of the announced results shows that Mr Fintiri scored a total of 421,522 votes, while his closest challenger, Aisha Dahiru of the APC, scored 390,275 votes from the 21 local governments.

As of Monday morning, Mr Fintiri was leading Mrs Dahiru, popularly called Binani, after the results of 20 local governments had been announced. But the APC candidate was hopeful of security a large victory in the remaining local government, Fufore.

Fufore’s results were announced Monday evening.

Although Binani won in Fufore, it was not enough to close the margin of victory of Mr Fintiri.

In total, Mr Fintiri won in 13 local governments while Binani won in eight.

The race to the Adamawa government house was a closely contested one between the two candidates.

INEC is expected to declare Mr Fintiri the winner of the election in the next few minutes.

