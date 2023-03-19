The expected close contest between the APC and PDP for the Adamawa State governorship seat has continued after the announcement of the results of 18 local government areas.

Adamawa State governor and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri, maintains his narrow lead over Aisha Dahiru (popularly called Binani) of the APC based on the results so far announced by the electoral commission, INEC, in Yola, the state capital.

Mr Fintiri has so far polled 346,107 votes while Binani has 329,770 votes, a difference of over 16,000 votes.

The incumbent governor also won in 11 out of the 18 local governments results announced so far; while Binani won in the other seven local governments.

There are 21 local governments in Adamawa State. Fufure, Michika and Song local government areas have yet to be announced as the electoral commission in the state (INEC) went on a break to resume at 10 p.m. Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that both candidates won their own local governments.

Binani’s performance has excited many Nigerians as she could become Nigeria’s first woman to be elected a state governor. However, she still has to overcome the hurdle of the incumbent governor.

Supporters of both parties have claimed victory on social media especially as the results of the remaining three local governments, like those of others, had been announced at the local government collation centre.

However, PREMIUM TIMES is relying on the results formally declared at the final collation centre for this report.

We will bring you more updates from Adamawa in subsequent reports.

