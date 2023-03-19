The collation of results for the governorship election in Borno has begun in Maiduguri.
The exercise, taking place at the Collation Centre in Sir Kashim College of Education, Maiduguri, is presided over by the Returning Officer, Jude Rabo, the vice-chancellor of Federal University, Wukari.
So far, results from five out of the 27 LGAs had been presented.
The five local governments so far announced were won by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.
The local governments are Jere, Dikwa, Mafa, Magumeri and Kaga.
APC now has 106,107 votes, while PDP has 4,871.
Results from 22 LGAs are being awaited.
