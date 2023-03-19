The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation of the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections conducted in Gombe on Saturday.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Ibrahim, said the collation was to record the results from 11 local government areas.

Mr Ibrahim said the results had been collated from the polling units through the wards to the local governments and the collation officers from each of the 11 LGAs in the state were expected to present.

He said there would be room for observations during the collation to ensure that all stakeholders were carried along.

He, however, appealed that only “reasonable observations” would be entertained.

Maimuna Waziri, the vice-chancellor of Federal University Gashua, Yobe State, who is the state returning officer for the governorship election in the state, explained the processes of results collation.

Mrs Waziri also showed the electoral materials that would be used to compute the results.

She appealed to all stakeholders to comply with the rules to ensure a successful exercise.

There are 2,988 polling units and 114 wards in the 11 LGAs of the state.

So far, the results of five LGAs of Shongom, Balanga, Nafada, Dukku and Billiri have been presented to the state returning officer.

The major contestants for the governorship seat are the incumbent Governor, Inuwa Yahaya of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Jibrin Barde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Khamisu Mailantarki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

