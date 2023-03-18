A large turnout of voters was observed in Mafa, the hometown of the Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, as accreditation and voting in governorship and state assembly elections start.

Mafa is the headquarters of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, it is about 35km from Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that accreditation and voting started on time in most polling units in the town.

Some of the voters who spoke to NAN said the turnout was unprecedented compared to the last election.

Bulama Abubakar said after casting his vote that ”we trooped out to cast our votes in support of our son, Prof. Zulum because he is seeking reelection.”

He commended the early arrival of officials and election materials at many polling units in the town which he said was a big improvement from the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Also, Aisha Modu and Mustafa Lawan, said the large turnout was in solidarity with their son.

