A Yobe State High Court on Monday sentenced a former Auditor General for Local Government in the state, Idris Yahaya, to five years in jail for fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), charged Mr Yahaya, with the misappropriation of public funds to the tune of N19. 9 million.

According to the EFCC, Mr Yahaya received funds from the Office of the Auditor General for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Yobe State, for the purchase of an official vehicle, a 2015 Toyota Corolla, and diverted part of the money to his personal use.

The one count charge reads: ”That you, Yahaya Lawal Idris, being the Auditor General for Local Government, Yobe State, between the 20th to 21st day of May, 2017 at Damaturu, Yobe State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, received the sum of N19,900,000.00 via your personal account number 1001480930 with account name Alhaji Yahaya Idris domiciled in United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) from the Local Government Audit Account Number 5030030060 domiciled in Fidelity Bank Plc for the purchase of a brand new Toyota Corolla 2015 Model, did dishonestly misappropriated the gross sum of N10,100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) only.”

PREMIUM TIMES reports that, he was first arraigned on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, Mr Yahaya pleaded not guilty to the charge, setting the stage for his full trial.

In the course of the trial, the counsel for the EFCC, Mukhtar Ahmed called four witnesses and tendered documents which were admitted in evidence.

Delivering the judgment today, the judge, Muhammad Lawan, held that the prosecution has proved the case against the defendant and convicted him as charged. He consequently sentenced him to 5 years imprisonment with an option of N5, 000. 00 (Five thousand naira) fine.

The judge, also directed the convict to pay the sum of N10, 100,000.00 (Ten Million, One Hundred Thousand Naira) in restitution to Yobe State Government through the EFCC or serve an additional two years in prison.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

