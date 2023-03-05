Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted two wives of Dansalama Adamu, the district head of Sarkin Kudu, in Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State.
Sources in the community told journalists that the incident happened at midnight on Friday 3 February, when the gunmen forced their way into the palace of the traditional leader and abducted his family members.
A source from the family, who asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said the wives are Sumayya and Maryam Ibrahim.
The monarch was said to be travelling when the gunmen attacked his residence.
The kidnappers have not contacted the family of the monarch to request a ransom, at the time of filing this report.
The spokesperson of the Taraba State Police Command, Usman Jada, confirmed the incident and said some suspects were arrested by the police in connection with the abduction.
Mr Jada also explained that efforts to rescue the abducted women are ongoing and that the suspected already arrested have provided useful information to the police which could lead to their rescue.
