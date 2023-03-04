The Labour Party (LP) in Adamawa has disowned its governorship candidate, Umaru Mustapha, over alleged anti-party conduct during the presidential election.
Christopher Nicolas, the Adamawa State Chairman of Labour Party, confirmed this at a news conference in Yola on Thursday.
According to him, Mr Mustapha addressed journalists before the presidential election urging his supporters to vote for APC.
Mr Nicolas appreciated the people of Adamawa for their massive votes for Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate.
He called on the party’s supporters to get their PVCs ready and vote for the party’s candidates aspiring for membership of the state assembly on Match 11.
“On behalf of our President, National Chairman, we thanked our supporters for the votes given to us, we appreciate you all.
“We equally encourage you to vote for candidates contesting for state assembly under our great party.
“While for Governorship we are working on it because he came out publicly and denounced our boss, and called his supporters to vote for APC which is an offence for us,” he said.
Meanwhile, Joseph Maigari, the North-East Zonal Coordinator, ObiDatti Presidential Campaign Council, has criticised INEC over its inability to conduct a credible presidential election on Feb. 25.
According to him, the just-concluded presidential election was rigged, but called on the party supporters to remain calm.
“Most of the votes for Labour Party was counted for other political parties, especially in Adamawa which we are not happy and we have the evidence to present,” he said.
Prof. Caleb Fili, the party’s PCC Coordinator in the state, called on supporters and other stakeholders to remain calm as the party is responding to the result declared in the right path to address the issue.
