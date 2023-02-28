The Chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee, Aliyu Betara, has won his re-election bid for a fifth term to represent Biu/Bayo/Kwaya Kusar/Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State.

Mr Betara who is the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); polled a total of 71,427 votes to defeat his closest rival Mohammed Biu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 15, 514 votes to come second.

Speaking on the outcome of the election, Mr Betara said he will continue to push the interest of his people as he returns to the House.

“As you can see, there’s no excuse or reason to let my people down when I return to Abuja because today, they kept their promise of returning me and it is my turn to fulfil my own end of the social contract we have entered into.

“I will continue to do my best to represent their interest and put them first in my legislative decisions and activities in the next four years inshallah.

“I also want to thank the leadership of our great party the APC for the continuous support and encouragement over the years. I pray for total victory both in the presidential and governorship elections so that together we can provide the quality leadership that Nigerians deserve”, he said.

Mr Betara was first elected into the lower legislative chamber in 2007.

