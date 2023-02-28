The Chief Whip at the Federal House of Representatives, Tahir Monguno, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Borno North Senatorial District election.

Mr Monguno replaced Abubakar Kyari in the senate, when the latter became the party’s deputy national chairman last year.

Mr Kyari was elected in 2015 and 2019 as the senator. As the foremost APC member in the state, he campaigned vigorously for his successor in a keenly contested election in the northern part of Borno State.

Announcing the first result of the election at the Monguno Collation Centre, the INEC Returning Officer for Borno North, said Mr. Monguno polled 44,813 votes to defeat his rival, Isa Kangar of the PDP, who polled 19,105 votes.

The breakdown of the results is as follows:

LGA. APC PDP

Marte 5,583. 1,700

Monguno 8,372. 2,444

Nganzai 3,607. 1,511

Kaga 5,881 2,506

Magumeri 5,681 3,234

Gubio 3,621 2,197

Abadam 2,185 672

Mobbar 3,420 1,773

Guzamala 2,647 1,120

Kukawa 4,086 1,948

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

