The Chief Whip at the Federal House of Representatives, Tahir Monguno, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been declared the winner of the Borno North Senatorial District election.
Mr Monguno replaced Abubakar Kyari in the senate, when the latter became the party’s deputy national chairman last year.
Mr Kyari was elected in 2015 and 2019 as the senator. As the foremost APC member in the state, he campaigned vigorously for his successor in a keenly contested election in the northern part of Borno State.
Announcing the first result of the election at the Monguno Collation Centre, the INEC Returning Officer for Borno North, said Mr. Monguno polled 44,813 votes to defeat his rival, Isa Kangar of the PDP, who polled 19,105 votes.
The breakdown of the results is as follows:
LGA. APC PDP
Marte 5,583. 1,700
Monguno 8,372. 2,444
Nganzai 3,607. 1,511
Kaga 5,881 2,506
Magumeri 5,681 3,234
Gubio 3,621 2,197
Abadam 2,185 672
Mobbar 3,420 1,773
Guzamala 2,647 1,120
Kukawa 4,086 1,948
