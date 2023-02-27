The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won Saturday’s presidential election and nine National Assembly seats in Adamawa State.

Mohammed Mele, the state returning officer, announced this at the end of results collated from the 21 local government areas of the state on Monday.

Mr Mele, a professor, said PDP’s Atiku Abubakar scored 417,611 votes to beat his closest contender, Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 182,881 votes.

According to him, Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) also netted 105,648 votes, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored 8,006 votes.

Mr Mele said that two of the three senatorial zones in the state were won by PDP, with one clinched by the APC.

He said that Adamawa Central and Southern senatorial districts went to the PDP, while APC retained its grip on the northern senatorial zone.

The returning officer added that seven of the eight Federal Constituencies were also won by the PDP, while APC got one seat.

He earlier said that the state has 2,186,465 registered voters, but 769,834 voters were accredited for the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the elections in the state have concluded peacefully.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

