After initially leaving his polling unit due to the late arrival of polling materials and officials, the Vice- presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, eventually voted at his Shettimari unit.

After voting, Mr Shettima said he was optimistic about the electoral process.

Mr Shettima urged all contestants to accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

”Nigerians need to work for the greater good of the nation.

“The longer journey is the call for national unity and progress.

On the challenges experienced, which affected his chance to vote earlier, Mr Shettima said it is normal, in view of the huge tasks involved in organising election in a populous country like Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“It’s too early to give judgment on INEC, we need to give them the benefit of doubt.

“I believed INEC is pragmatic enough to extend the voting up to 6 pm or even 10 pm to enable the public to exercise their right to vote,” Mr Shettima said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

