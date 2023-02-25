Eligible voters have decried the late arrival of election materials at unit 002 polling unit of Sintali Ward in Jalingo Local Government Area of Taraba State.
Waziri Ishaku, one of the voters, told NAN that he arrived at the polling unit as early as 8 a.m. and still could not find materials.
He, however, expressed optimism that the materials would be delivered safely and voting would commence successfully.
Aliyu Bawa, another voter, expressed his displeasure over the non-availability of electoral materials.
Mr Bawa said that he arrived at the polling unit early but could not find election ad-hoc staff.
NAN reports that some of the pooling units visited had materials just arriving. (NAN)
