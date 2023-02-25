Voting during the presidential and National Assembly elections began amid a high turnout of voters in Bauchi and Gombe states.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at Boi Polling Unit 005, in Bogoro Local Government Area of the state, reports that there was an impressive turnout of voters as early as 7:25 a.m.

NAN reports voting and accreditation of voters commenced at about 8:30 a.m. in most polling units in the area amidst the heavy presence of security officials.

In Toro, Darazo, Ningi, Shira, Katagum and Zaki also recorded a large turnout of voters in most polling units across the areas.

At Pada Unit 03 in the Tilde Fulani area of Toro, election officers commenced accreditation of voters who waited in an orderly manner in queues.

Also, there was a high turnout of women voters at Tsangaya Kurmi Unit 002 in Darazo and Vocational Training Center 001 in Ganjuwa where the voting process was conducted smoothly without hitches.

A cross-section of the voters, who spoke to NAN, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise.

Idris Mamuda, a voter at Tsangaya Kurmi Unit 002, said that he was accredited within a few minutes by the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“I am impressed with INEC’s preparations for the elections.

“Election officers arrived early at the polling units and the election commenced on a good time,” he said.

Faiza Malami, a voter at the Yayami Polling unit said she was accredited with five minutes in spite of the large turnout of women voters.

Similarly, Harsanu Muhammad and Idris Mamuda, who spoke at Kofar Sarki Unit, Azare, and Tsangaya Kurmi Unit 02, commended the smooth conduct of the exercise.

NAN reports, however, that there was a low turnout of voters in Dan’iya Hardo Ward of Bauchi LGA.

In Gombe metropolis, accreditation and voting began at about 8:40 a.m. in most polling units in Gombe metropolis.

The exercise was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere in most units in presence of security agents to maintain law and order.

The exercise also recorded a high turnout of voters patiently waiting in the queues to exercise their civic rights, as election officers arrived at the centres as early as 7:30 a.m.

Adamu Mohammed and Yaya Abdulrahman, Presiding Officers (POs) at Babana-Birni 2 and 7 polling units, said they have all the needed election materials.

Mr Abdulrahaman said the exercise began at about 8:40 a.m. at the unit.

However, the exercise did not commence on time at Zulkireni 2 and Ajiya 16, in spite of the large turnout of voters.

At Bajoga Unit 006, Presiding Officer Solomon Shuks said that accreditation and voting commenced around 8:40 a.m. as voters were seen in the queue waiting for their turn.

NAN also reports that accreditation and voting were being conducted smoothly in Kwami and Funakaye LGA amidst tight security.

(NAN)

