The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has vowed to reclaim the state it lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) four years ago after the 11 March governorship election.

The APC said it would take back the state because the incumbent has failed to deliver on his campaign promises and failed to unite residents of the state.

The APC lost Bauchi after the 2019 governorship contest. The governor at the time, Mohammed Abubakar, was defeated y the incumbent Bala Mohammed.

In this year’s governorship contest, the APC candidate is a former Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force, Abubakar Sadiq.

The party said it would win both the Presidential and the governorship elections in the state.

Speaking exclusively to PREMIUM TIMES, the spokesperson of the APC, Adamu Jalla said the people of Bauchi State will cast their votes for the party.

“Because at the moment all the citizens of Bauchi state have suffered a lot in the past four years of the PDP’s administration. There was a lack of salaries of the state civil servants, pension, gratuities of the retirees and other social amenities.”

“The present state governor under the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammed Bala has failed to execute developmental projects across the entire state as he did in the Bauchi south region of the state.

“He did not execute any tangible project anywhere across the state. All the projects he executed are within the southern region which revealed his tribalistic and sectionalism attitude toward other parts of the state,” Mr Jalla told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said state residents have become poorer in the last four years of the PDP government.

“The money belongs to the entire Bauchi state, but all the contracts being executed by this government were awarded to outsiders. None of the indigenes enjoyed any contract or welfare. From the top engineer down to the ordinary labourer are brought from outside Bauchi state”.

“The example is the works going on at the government house, is being done by outsiders, the present renovation of the Banquet hall at the same government house is not done by the indigenous company”, Mr Jalla lamented.

Mr Jalla also accused the wife of the governor of violation of government protocol.

“She sold her house to the state government, yet she rented out the same house to the students of Kangere institute”.

“Since Governor Bala was elected, all the welfare used to be given to Bauchi citizens stopped. He failed to pay for students, and the National Examination Council (NEC)’s registration.

“Most of the students in the boarding schools were de-boarding and sent back to day schools, which led to so many young girls getting unwanted pregnancies, which terminated their educational career”, the complaint goes.

“Therefore we will take power from the incumbent governor very soon”, Mr Jalla alleged.

Efforts to reach the state’s chapter of the PDP chapter proved abortive as the State Chairman, Hamza Akuyam, did not return multiple calls made to his mobile phone number. He also did not respond to text messages sent to him.

