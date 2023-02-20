Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to provide quality education to the thousands of children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency in Borno state.

Mr Tinubu made this promise while addressing electorates at a rally in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital and the birthplace of his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

Mr Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, said he acknowledged the sufferings of the people of Borno and the Northeast region in general, even as he promised to wipe away their years of tears if elected on 25 Feb.

The APC flag bearer said his administration would invest in the education sector to provide a better future for the orphans of Boko Haram.

“You have faced challenges and difficulties in the past years, and sincerely my heart goes out to you; it is over now,” he said.

“We will take care of you, especially the orphans created by the Boko Haram insurgency. You will be taken care of in all aspects; we will provide education; we will invest in agriculture for food security.”

Mr Tinubu said when elected, his government will revive oil exploration in Lake Chad for job security.

“We will revive Nigeria and secure our land,” he promised.

Mr Tinubu, received by a large crowd of APC supporters, arrived at the Elkanemi Sports Complex, the rally venue, at about 3 pm.

He was earlier at the palace of the Shehu of Borno where the foremost monarch, Abubakar Garbai Allamin Elkanemi, beseeched on him to pay attention to issues like resuscitation of the Lake Chad Basin Authority (CBDA) to boost commercial agricultural activities for the people of the state.

Amazed by the significant turnout of supporters, the former Lagos governor said he had nothing to say to show appreciation.

He urged the people to vote for his party in the coming elections.

“By next Saturday, 25 February, you will have to vote. Use your PVC wisely and vote for the one who cares about you. God bless you,” he said.

Earlier, the Party Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, urged the people to consolidate the gains of the past seven years by voting for the APC.

“The crown we see here gives us more hope that you live out our candidate, Bola Tinubu, and it shows that you all stand by your former governor, our vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima,” he said.

He called on them to turn out en masse to replicate their presence with their votes.

Deputy National North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Suke, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, ETF BOT Chairman, Matawallle Kashim Imam, and former Chiefs of army staff General Abdulrahman Dambazzau and General Tukur Buratai, accompanied Mr Tinubu.

