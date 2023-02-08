As part of his plans to revamp the economy, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to reopen the borders between Niger Republic and Yobe State if elected president in this month’s general elections.

Atiku said reopening the border, would facilitate free flow of human and agricultural resources.

Mr Atiku, who is also from the North East, also assured Yobe state people that he will restore peace in the state.

He was speaking Wednesday in Damaturu during the presidential campaign rally.

He said he would make funds available for youths and women to become entrepreneurs.

“If you vote for PDP, peace will return to Yobe. We will make sure that our schools are re-open, So that our children will continue to go to school. We also promised to empower our young men and women, by giving them capital, so that they can set up their own businesses. so that they can also live a successful life.

“We promised to reopen the borders so that businesses between us and our neigbours can flourish very well,” he said.

The national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of inflicting harship on Nigerians through bad policies.

He said the next general elections would present Nigerians the opportunity to lead the country on the path to recovery.

“They made you go hungry; they gave you insecurity, and other things that you don’t like. Vote for Atiku Abubakar, he will recover Nigeria.

“On the Naira swap, it is not all of them that agree to that. Even those that agree, hoarded the Naira for vote-buying, that is why you are suffering, don’t agree. Let Buhari direct the security to retrieve the money they have,” he said.

