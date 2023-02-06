A group of aggrieved citizens in Borno State Sunday accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of deliberately withholding their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to prevent them from voting in the coming elections.

According to INEC, Sunday, 5 February, 2023 is the deadline for collecting PVCs across the country.

The aggrieved group, led by Ishyaku Yakubu, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Borno, told journalists at a press conference that thousands of registered voters have not collected their PVCs after days of “frequenting collection centres in the state”.

The group said they have gathered intel that their inability to get their PVCs till the deadline expired was a deliberate act by INEC and local politicians in the ruling party to hinder them from participating in the coming election.

This allegation has been denied by the INEC in Borno, even as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Magaji Ibrahim, said INEC has a mechanism to punish any staff that would deliberately sabotage the electoral process.

“Thousands (including myself) who have been going to the INEC offices for collecting their PVCs registered under the most difficult situations and inconvenience are yet to get it,” said Mr Yakubu, accompanied by a large number of individuals who are yet to collect their PVC,

“INEC has previously announced to the media that all PVCs are ready for collection and lament how Nigerians are not coming out; meanwhile, we queue up at their offices and ward levels to get PVCs only to be told “your PVC is not ready, come back in 3 days, come back in one week” and stories like that.

“We have reasons to believe there is a sinister plan to disenfranchise thousands of people as there appears to be no reason for holding up the PVCs. We and many others who registered, transferred, and requested for replacement of lost/damaged cards, particularly last year (2022) between May and July, have not been given their PVCs.

“Today is the final deadline, according to INEC, and people are being asked to go and come back,” he said.

“We have it on record where an INEC staff in charge of issuing PVCs in one of the polling wards saying that those who registered during the last window of registration should forget about voting in 2023; that we should wait till 2027 because they know whom we are going to vote for,” he added.

INEC denies allegation

Meanwhile, Borno REC in a phone interview denied any alleged plot by the commission to bar registered voters from getting their PVCs.

He said those unable to get their PVCs “are among those who engaged in multiple registrations detected and automatically canceled, and so would not get their PVCs based on the Electoral Act 2022.”

“We are not printing the PVCs; the PVCs are being printed in Abuja; this is the reality.”

The REC, who had announced two weeks ago that there were over 161,000 PVC yet to be collected in Borno State, said on Sunday that he is yet to receive an update on the number left uncollected after the one-week extension.

“I’m supposed to get the update on the number of uncollected PVCs by 6 p. m today,” he said.

