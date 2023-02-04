The nationwide mock accreditation by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday witnessed an impressive turnout in Yobe State.

The exercise which is part of the build up to the 12 February presidential and national assembly elections and the governorship and state assembly elections took place in 12 polling units in the three senatorial districts of Yobe State.

In Damaturu Local Government Area, the exercise was carried out at the REB Gate polling state with code no 003 and at Murfa Kalam Village.

INEC officials at the polling unit and civil society organisations that monitored the exercise told our correspondent that the exercise was smooth and the turnout of people impressive.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the exercise has given confidence to the people in the system ahead of the general elections.

“What we are witnessing here today is the mock accreditation exercise of the commission. This exercise is taking place in 12 polling units in the three senatorial districts of Yobe State.

” I am happy with what I have seen so far. The registration officials from what I have learnt on interaction with them is encouraging. I have been informed that the machines are working in full capacity without any problem. This is very important because this exercise is not just about testing the efficacy of the machines but also building confidence in the electorate and I am happy we are doing that today,” Mr. Abdullahi informed.

The representative of YIAGA Africa Tanimu Salifu said the accreditation was hitched free.

Mr Salifu who is the supervisor of YIAGA Africa for the forthcoming election in Damaturu Local Government praised the interest shown by the people for the exercise.

“From what we have witnessed here today, it is a clear indication of the enthusiasm of the voters in the forthcoming election,” Mr. Salifu said.

Another Civil society observer, Bilkisu Ahmed, from the International Organization for Sustainable Development informed that everything was going on smoothly from her records

“We are here to observe what is going on in the INEC Mock Accreditation exercise. As you can see, everything is going on fine and smoothly as expected,” Bilkisu said.

