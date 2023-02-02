The Federal High Court Maiduguri Division has sacked Mohammed Kumalia, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Borno Central Senatorial District.

Jibrin Tatabe won the PDP primary election for Borno Central District held in Maiduguri last May. He defeated Bukar Kachalla a former speaker of the State House of Assembly but was substituted by the party with Mr Kumaila.

Mr Kumaila did not participate in the primary election.

The judge, Jude Dagat, on Wednesday ruled that the PDP lacks the power to nominate, sponsor or forward to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) the name of Mr Kumalia who did not emerge through a validly conducted party primary as enshrined in the electoral act and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The court ordered the INEC to replace the name of Mr Kumalia with that of Mr Tatabe who participated in and won the primary election through a validly conducted party primary witnessed by INEC.

Meanwhile, INEC in compliance with the court judgement had expunged the name of Mr Kumalia from its list of final nominated candidates for Borno Central Senatorial District.

The Electoral Commission has written to the PDP head office notifying the party about the court order urging the party to forward the name of the candidate recognised by the court for the forthcoming election.

Borno Central Senatorial district is the zone with the highest number of registered voters in the state. it is expected to be a battlefield for the PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

